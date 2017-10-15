WEATHER: Dry day with sunny spells for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with some sunny spells for Sunday, October 15, across Derbyshire and East Midlands.

Low cloud cover is expected but this should break up during the day to allow spells of warm sunshine and the wind will become lighter.

By tonight, it should remain mainly dry, according to the Met Office, and can be expected to remain mild overnight with light winds and a few brief isolated showers arriving before dawn with strengthening wind.

The Met Office has stated that temperatures should reach highs of around 17 degrees centigrade and lows of 13 degrees centigrade.