WEATHER: Dry and bright day expected for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a dry and bright day with long sunny spells today, Sunday, July 2, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

Temperatures will be around average for early July, according to the Met Office, reaching highs of 19 degrees centigrade and lows of 13 degrees centigrade with a light breeze.

By this evening it is expected to be dry with increasing amounts of cloud.

The Met Office has also forecast occasional outbreaks of rain from the west after midnight although these are expected to be mostly light.