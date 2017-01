It is another wintery morning today, Saturday, January 14, say the Met Office.

After overnight temperatures dropped to -2 °C there will be a sharp frost inland this morning.

This will lead into a bright and cold day for most and less windy than Friday.

After dusk cloud may increase from the west possibly leading to some late wintry showers in the west. Maximum Temperature 4 °C.

However, warmer and wetter weather is on the horizon for later on.