WATCH: Dramatic high-speed police chase after gang steals car in Derbyshire

This dramatic footage shows police chasing three burglars in a car they stole in Derbyshire.

Ivor Martin, 45, of Erskine Road, Heeley, Carl Flowers, 48, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne, and Ali Luthfur, 38, of Errington Road, Arbourthorne, were spotted by officers in Sheffield after they ransacked a house and stole the car in Glossop on February 26.

The footage shows officers from South Yorkshire Police pursuing the men in the stolen BMW which hit speeds of 65mph as they tried to evade capture at around 8.50am on the same day.

They came to a stop, after ramming one police car, and ran off.

Two of the men were arrested at the scene while the third was identified and arrested two days later.

The gang had earlier sneaked in to a house on Hollin Cross Lane, Glossop, in the early hours of February 26 while the family slept.

They stole a TV, bank cards and keys to the family's BMW, taking the vehicle from outside.

The family discovered the theft when they awoke and they called police.

Derbyshire Constabulary notified all nearby forces that the car had been stolen and soon discovered the bank cards had been used at shops in Sheffield.

The three men were jailed for more than 10 years between them at Derby Crown Court after admitting burglary and taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Martin and Luthfur also admitting fraudulently using credit cards stolen during the burglary.

Martin was jailed for 44 months, Flowers for 43 months and Luthfur received a 38-month sentence behind bars.

Flowers was banned from driving for 32 months, Luthfur for 31 months and Martin for 34 months.

Detective Constable Tim Brown, of Derbyshire Constabulary, siad: "We are pleased with these sentences, which reflect the serious nature of the crime.

"We're grateful to our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police for their support in catching Martin, Flowers and Luthfur and this case shows how forces work well together to tackle cross-border criminals.

"The victims were understandably upset when they woke up and discovered the burglary and I hope this sentencing gives them some sense of closure at the end of this distressing time."