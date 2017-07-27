Waste firm rescue kittens found inside machine

A South Normanton waste management company saved two kittens from a tragic fate after finding them trapped inside a 24-tonne machine.

Staff at Leedale discovered the kittens during the company’s relocation from Ripley to its new depot.

In a touch and go rescue attempt, the staff spent hours trying to coax the kittens free with food and milk.

Eventually, the team succeeded and the kittens were immediately taken to the vets for an examination and further treatment.

Staff member Demi Walkup later collected the duo, and took them home with her for a night, before taking them to a rescue shelter.

She said: “It makes me proud to see how much the kittens have recovered since we first found them. We’ve named the boy Teddy and the girl Tilly.

“Both of the kittens have now made a full recovery, after initially needing further treatment by the vets. They will be ready to leave the rescue shelter within the next month.”

Demi added: “The kittens are around 11 weeks old and are as healthy as can be – they get on like two peas in a pod.

“I’m so happy that I managed to save their lives, and I’m proud of the effort that all of the Leedale staff made to get them out of harms way.”

The tale is just another part of the Leedale story, with the company growing rapidly and now providing services across the whole of the country.

