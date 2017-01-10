Warning over new Facebook prank that could put lives at risk

Police are warning Facebook users of a new prank that could put lives at risk.

Posts have been appearing on Facebook news feeds telling people to call a certain number to have Happy Birthday played to them. But anyone who calls the number is actually connected to the 999 emergency number.

Humberside Police have already spoken to one man who has fallen for the scam today and are now urging others to spread the word to stop more people falling for the trick.

Inspector Allan Harvey from the force command hub, said: “Every time we receive a prank call it prevents someone with a genuine emergency from getting through and could potentially put someone’s life at risk.

“If you see this post on Facebook, please don’t call the number. Where you can, please let people know that it’s a prank and stop others falling for it too.”