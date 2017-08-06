Virgin Media set to hike prices affecting five million customers

Virgin Media customers are set to see their monthly bills rise by nearly 5 per cent this autumn.

The 4.7 per cent price hike is expected to affect around five million households and will see the cost of their media packages rise from between £1.99 and £3.99 per month.

Broadband, phone and TV plans will see their bills rise from £3.49 to £3.99 per month, while broadband only and broadband and phone packages will pay an extra £1.99 to £2.99 per month.

Virgin Media is now in the process of contacting all customers about the price hikes.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said, “We do everything we can to balance keeping our prices competitive while investing to meet the ever-increasing appetite for broadband and content.

“Online usage increased by more than 35 per cent in the last year and streaming now accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the total traffic on Virgin Media’s network.

“We’re investing more in our ultrafast network to continue offering the UK’s fastest widely-available speeds.

“This all comes on top of must-see TV programming – from Virgin TV Exclusives to the only place where you can watch all of the live football action from both Sky and BT Sport in a single package.”

The changes will take effect on 01 November 2017, however, Virgin Media customers can cancel their contract within 30 days of receiving notification about the increase without facing a penalty.