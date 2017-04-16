VIDEO: Tribute to the Big O heads to Derbyshire

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists paying homage to the legendary Roy Orbison.

He’s stunned audiences across the globe with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of this music giant

Barry brings The Roy Orbison Story to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 22 which will feature the Big O’s hits from the early ‘60s leading up to the internationally acclaimed concert ‘The Black and White Night’ and The Traveling Wilburys.

Barry is backed in this all live multi-media show by a band a musicians as well as a big screen featuring both live streaming, and images from the life and times of Roy Orbison, and stars who worked and shared centre stage with him.

The show also features chart busting hits originally made famous by The Spencer Davies Group, Del Shannon and Jerry Lee Lewis culminating in a fusion of Sixties solid gold classics and Eighties contemporary musical genius all on one stage.

Tickets cost £20.50 and the show starts at 7.30pm. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk