VIDEO: Taxi driver caught on camera fighting with motorist in Derbyshire

A taxi driver thought to be registered in Erewash has been caught on camera fighting with another driver in Derby city centre.

Derby City Council has launched an investigation into the scrap on Westbury Street in the Stockbrook area of the city.

The video shows the men facing up to each other before fisticuffs and rolling on the ground.

Following the altercation the men drove off - one car having a taxi firm sign on the side.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said the incident had not been reported to them and the manager of the taxi firm has refused to comment.

The incident happened on Saturday at 3.30pm..