VIDEO: Firefighters battle ongoing Clay Cross blaze

Fire crews are currently battling an ongoing blaze in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze off Derby Road, Clay Cross, at around 5.38pm this afternoon (Sunday, July 9).

The fire is believed to be in an outbuilding to the rear of a motorcycle shop.

Residents have reported hearing ‘explosions’ coming from the fire site.

The first fire engine arrived on scene and requested assistance in tackling the blaze. Four more crews have been sent to the scene from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Mansfield and Ashfield.

Firefighters are using a high-rise ladder and water carrier to battle the flames.

Photo submitted by Pete Mccrave and Mark Pearman

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters are working hard at the scene working out how best to extinguish the fire.

“It is still in its early stages and the crews are expected to be there for some time yet.

“Engines are blocking the street and police are also in attendance. It is far too early to determine the cause.

“The public are advised to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke and fumes.”

The blaze in Clay Cross. Photo: Jack Parkes.