VIDEO: Film warning youngsters about online grooming to be shown in schools

The death and rape of a teenage girl will serve as a warning to schoolchildren in a police film about the dangers of online grooming.

Kayleigh’s Love Story is a film that was produced last year about a 15-year-old schoolgirl, Kayleigh Haywood, who was groomed online by a stranger and subsequently raped and murdered in November 2015.

Since September 2016, the film has been shown to more than 35,000 children in Leicestershire and is currently being rolled out to schools in Derbyshire.

A signed version, an audio described version and versions which have been translated into five languages - Polish, Hindi, Guajarati, Urdu and Punjabi - are available on Leicestershire Police’s YouTube page.

Note: If shown in a cinema the video would have a 15 certificate. Some viewers may find some scenes upsetting.