VIDEO: Driving test overhaul to include sat nav use

The driving test is to undergo its biggest overhaul in twenty years.

From December, there will be no compulsory three point turn or reversing round a corner manoeuvre.

Learner drivers will have to know how to use a satnav, however, and be able to drive independently for longer periods.

RAC director, Steve Gooding, said the new test would be a far more ‘realistic’ assessment of learner drivers’ abilities.

But some argued that introducing an Australian style ‘graduated’ system would have been more effective in reducing accidents.

