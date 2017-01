A major clean-up operation has been taking place after muck was sprayed outside Derby Crown Court this morning.

Police were called at just after 7am after receiving reports that a tractor and spreader had pulled up outside the building and sprayed muck.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Man arrested after muck was sprayed outside Derby Crown Court



Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

This sign was left in the tractor's window. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press