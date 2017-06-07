Vandals destroy forest school area at Stonebroom Primary School

Senseless vandals have destroyed a woodland nature area at Stonebroom Primary School.

Sometime between 9am and 2pm on May 20 plastic canopies used by the forest school were damaged, hammocks and shelters the children had built pulled down and a wooden door at the school, off High Street, was damaged.

PCSO Kate Hodnett of the North Wingfield, Pilsley, Stonebroom and Shirland Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has been making enquiries.

She said: “This is an area that has been built by the children of Stonebroom Primary school and is used by them for lessons, and the community also have access to it as a peaceful place to enjoy.

“The children use the space for lessons on nature, using tools or games and other community members are quite upset. If anyone has any information about this damage please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Kate Hodnett on 101, quoting reference 17*213163, or send her a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx.