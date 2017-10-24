UPDATE: Two more arrested as part of modern slavery operation

Two men were arrested by Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority officers this morning (Tuesday, October 24) in connection with an ongoing multi-agency investigation into organised human trafficking in and around Derby.

Both men were arrested from their places of work in Derbyshire.

They are now being questioned at a police station in Derby on suspicion of offences under the Gangmasters (Licensing) Act.

Providing workers for temporary roles in the UK fresh produce sector without a GLAA Licence is a criminal offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Today’s arrests are the latest stage of Operation Doubrava – an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of Latvian nationals into the Derby area with the intention to exploit them for their labour.

Assisting Derbyshire police with the initiative, the GLAA are also working in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue and Customs and the Latvian authorities.

Since the initial arrests last month, six people – four men and two women – have been charged with conspiracy to commit offences under the Modern Slavery Act as well as conspiracy to commit offences under both the Coroners and Justice Act and the Asylum and Immigration Act.

Enquiries are continuing.

