UPDATE: Three arrested in attempted murder probe after hit-and-run

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Ripley, which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in Derby Road just before 2am on Saturday, October 21, and saw a 27-year-old man struck by a car as he walked along the pavement.

He remains in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in a critical but stable condition.

This morning (Tuesday, October 24), three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two men aged 22 and 27 are currently in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet been in touch should call 101, quoting reference 17000454597.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young man suffers life-threatening injuries in ‘deliberate hit-and-run’ in Derbyshire