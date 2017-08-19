UPDATE: Major Derbyshire road reopens after ‘serious collision’

Have your say

A major Derbyshire road has reopened after a ‘serious collision’ took place this morning.

The incident happened on the southbound A38 near Ripley and involved a car which had left the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway of the road was currently completely closed between the A610 near Ripley and the B6179 near Derby for a number of hours.

One casualty had to be cut from a vehicle and the fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services were all in attendance.

The Highways Agency say they would like to thank motorists for their patience.