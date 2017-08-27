Two casualties taken to hospital after road traffic collision

Two casualties have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The collision happened on Snowdon Lane, at Marsh Lane village, near Eckington, about 12.50pm, today, Sunday, August 27.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles and two female casualties had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire service and its Twitter feed stated that there had been a total of between three to four casualties involved in the incident who had to be initially treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.

Derbyshire’s Staveley firefighters and South Yorkshire’s Birley firefighters were called out to the collision.

One of the collision vehicles also had to have its side removed during the emergency, according to the fire service.

Derbyshire Constabulary also attended the incident.