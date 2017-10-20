Two arrested in Ripley after heroin and cocaine found

Two people have been arrested and suspected Class A and Class B drugs seized following a warrant in Ripley.

Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams and Uniformed Task Force carried out a search of the property on Chapel Street on Friday, October 13.

They discovered what is believed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, along with a quantity of cash and drug related paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old woman from the Nottingham area and a 22-year-old man from the Ripley area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Mark Weldon said: “We are working hard in the Amber Valley area to target drug misuse, and to maintain our commitment to a zero tolerance approach to those who are involved in the supply or production of drugs.

“We will continue to work alongside the community, and I would urge anyone who has any information about drug related offences to contact us.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of their website, by clicking here.