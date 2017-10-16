TV show First Dates is looking for contestants

Everyone’s favourite love guru and Maitre D Fred from First Dates wants to help more single people find love.

The hit Channel 4 show is returning to screens next year and makers Twenty Twenty Productions, are looking for new contestants who want to find a partner in their life.

Channel 4's First Dates are looking for singletons

The show is based on filming people’s blind dates in a restaurant in London and anyone over the age of 18 can apply to take part.

Applying is simple; those looking to be hit be cupids arrow are asked to fill in an online questionaire as well as uploading a photo and short video.

The show’s Facebook page currently shows a video starring Fred Sirieix urging contestants to come forward.

To apply visit www.firstdatescasting.co.uk