Turf cutting at healthcare site

The next stage of the new healthcare unit in Heanor has been celebrated with a turf-cutting ceremony.

Celebrating the start of building work for Heanor’s new healthcare facilities, Prem Singh, chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, welcomed guests from the Heanor community to the ceremony recently.

Contractors A & S Enterprises Limited moved on site at the beginning of November and has since been busy preparing the ground and setting up for the construction work, which is expected to be completed in late 2017.

Mr Singh paid tribute to everyone involved in reaching this milestone for developing modern healthcare facilities for Heanor.

He said: “Local feedback has strongly suggested the word memorial should be retained in the naming of the new facilities as a connection with the past and in honour of the people of Heanor, who paid for the former Heanor Memorial Hospital through public subscription.

“When the former Heanor Memorial Hospital was demolished most of it was recycled, amounting to 1,018 tonnes. This included 1,200 bricks from the old hospital which have been saved to create a memorial feature within the new healthcare facility, linking the past with the future.

“It gives me great pleasure to share the turf-cutting ceremony with distinguished guests from the local community who have been instrumental in reaching this stage.”

Trevor Hartshorn, Heanor League of Friends president, added: “I was delighted to attend the ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of the new building on the former Heanor Memorial Hospital site.

“The NHS has engaged with the public and planned with the future healthcare needs of the local population in mind.”