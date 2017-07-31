Trust rewarded with £1,000 donation

Have your say

The Ripley-based charity Amber Trust has received a £1,000 donation from the Freemasons’ Provincial Grand Charity of Derbyshire.

The donation was given in recognition of Amber Trust’s ongoing work to support and promote the positive mental health and well-being of residents in Amber Valley.

The donation was presented on Ripley Market Place by the Master of Cantelupe Lodge Ady Gotheridge to Amber Trust’s Community Development Coordniator Tracy Litchfield.

Tracy Litchfield expressed her surprise and gratitude for the generous gift. She said: ““This donation will enable us to continue to provide valuable and much needed services to support people’s mental health across Amber Valley.”