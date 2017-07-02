Travellers appear to have moved on after descending on Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park

Travellers who descended on Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park putting cricket festival plans into jeopardy appear to have moved on.

The Queen’s Park north car park had to be closed after around 12 caravans and cars descended on the site on Wednesday evening, June 28.

Chesterfield Borough Council had been forced to keep a close eye on the matter as concerns grew for the Festival of Cricket which starts tomorrow, Monday, July 3.

One traveller had initially said the group had intended to stay at the site for a week.

She had said her family were from Norway and had come to Chesterfield for a holiday.

Other cars in the group, however, had registrations from a host of other European countries including France, Germany and Luxembourg.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman previously stated the council had begun a legal process to remove the travellers from Queen’s Park.

Council bosses had been planning to issue a “direction to leave” on June 29 and had explained that they could take court action if necessary.

It is understood, the group had previously been at Loundsley Green Recreation Ground.