TRAVEL: Night-time M1 roadworks for the week ahead

Highways England has published its summary of planned M1 roadworks for the period from Monday January 9 to Sunday January 15.

M1 junction 28 to 35a, Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire/Yorkshire: smart motorway

Until winter 2016, there are various ongoing restrictions in place on the M1 between junctions 28 and 35a to allow for the construction of the smart motorway. Work planned for next week includes:

• On Monday January 9, the northbound exit slip at junction 34 and the southbound up and over at junction 33 as well as the M18 southbound to northbound M1 link will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Tuesday January 10, the southbound entry slip at junction 33 and the M18 southbound to northbound M1 link will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Wednesday January 11, the southbound entry and exit slip at Woodall services, the northbound up and over at junction 33, southbound up and over at junction 34, southbound entry slip at junction 33 and the M18 southbound to northbound M1 link will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Thursday January 12, the northbound entry and exit slip at Woodall services, northbound entry and exit slip at junction 29, northbound up and over at junction 33 and the M18 southbound to northbound M1 link will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Friday January 13, the northbound entry and exit slip at junction 29 and the southbound entry and exit slip at junction 30 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Saturday January 14, the northbound entry slip at junction 33 and the northbound exit slip at junction 34 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am. There will be daytime works with one lane closed north and southbound between junctions 31 and 32 from 6am until 8pm.

• On Sunday January 15, the northbound entry slip at junction 33 and the northbound exit slip at junction 34 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

Work is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Visit www.highways.gov.uk/traffic-information for further details.