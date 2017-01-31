HS2 planners to hold community meetings this week

HS2 planners are staging a series of public information events across Derbyshire this week to discuss the project’s impact on communities.

Derbyshire County Council are urging residents to take the opportunity to find out how they might be affected and how to have their say at the events in South Normanton, Staveley and Bolsover.

Council leader Councillor Anne Western said: “Routing HS2 through Derbyshire with trains stopping at Chesterfield would boost the local economy, bring more jobs and provide opportunities for local businesses to expand.

“But we will not forget that there will be some communities who will be adversely affected by the rail line.”

The Government announced its preferred route in November 2016, and is now in talks over compensation and assistance schemes for affected communities.

The planned route includes a new alignment through north Derbyshire taking the track closer to New Bolsover and then following the M1 corridor.

It also features new spur line from Hilcote to Stonebroom near Clay Cross, which would include a flyover junction with the main route near Hilcote, and a new route to the Staveley maintenance depot.

Coun Western added: “We’re carefully studying the proposals and will press the Government to make changes, but it’s important people have their say too.”

The South Normanton event is being held on Thursday, February 2, at the Post Mill Centre, 12noon to 8pm.

The Staveley event is at the Speedwell Rooms on Friday, February 3, 12noon to 8pm.

The Bolsover event will be at Bainbridge Hall on Saturday, February 4, 10am to 5pm.

Planning experts will be on hand at each event and residents can drop in any time.