Busy Derbyshire road re-opens after seven-week closure

A busy Derbyshire road, which has been closed for seven weeks for repair work, has now fully re-opened.

A 130-metre stretch of the Via Gellia road, outside a property on Chapel Hill, Cromford, had been closed since September 6 so a collapsing retaining wall could be made safe.

Reconstruction work has now been completed and the road closure was lifted yesterday evening (Tuesday 24 October), at 6pm.

The A5012 was closed at the junction with Chapel Hill in the direction of Slinter Wood during the seven week rebuild.

It had to be fully closed because the wall is on a highway and work to repair it could only be carried out from the road.

Specialist equipment was needed to rebuild the wall. Because of the size of the machinery it was not practical to move it on and off site each day which is why the road was closed around the clock.