Train driver jobs up for grabs in the East Midlands and the wages are amazing

Have you ever fancied a job driving trains around all day? Well, here's your chance.

East Midlands Trains have announced they have started recruiting for their Trainee Depot Drivers 2018 programme and have offered a starting salary of £26,391.

The company is looking to take on trainee drivers to work at its two depots in the East Midlands.

Candidates will either be working at the Nottingham or Derby depot and could end up earning over £35,000 after training.

The company said that candidates will be responsible for moving trains around the depots, depot driving, shunting, light maintenance, fault finding and reporting.

However, they have stated that candidates could progress to driving mainline trains in the future.

An East Midlands Trains spokesperson said: "We welcome candidates from all backgrounds. Women, younger people and ethnic minority groups are currently under-represented within our Depot Driver population and are encouraged to apply as we value diversity and are committed to ensuring equality across our organisation.

"This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to begin a fulfilling career with East Midlands Trains.

"The successful candidates will need to be of excellent calibre due the high levels of responsibility in this safety critical role.

"Excellent communication skills are an essential attribute for Depot Drivers to ensure a safe and efficient working environment. You will also need to be flexible, resilient, an excellent team player and have the ability to follow set rules and procedures."

Candidates must be 21 or over to apply and will undergo four stages of testing as part of the recruitment.

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 13 and to apply, click here.