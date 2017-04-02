TIMELINE: How Ilkeston got ‘Back on Track’

It’s been a long time coming but this morning, a train will stop at Ilkeston’s new station - seven years after the ‘Tiser started a campaign to get the town back on track.
Here’s a look at some of the station’s milestone moments...
It’s been a long time coming but this morning, a train will stop at Ilkeston’s new station - seven years after the ‘Tiser started a campaign to get the town back on track.
Here’s a look at some of the station’s milestone moments...
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.