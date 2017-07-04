THUNDERSTORM ALERT: 'Sudden flooding' could strike area

Weather experts are warning of thunderstorms in the East Midlands at the end of this week.

The Met Office warning - which is valid from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday - states: "Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales from Thursday morning, before clearing east early on Friday.

"While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing a low risk of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses.

"Lightning and hail may be additional hazards."