Three youths charged with multiple bank robberies in Derbyshire and Notts

Three youths have been charged with robberies and attempted robberies at banks across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.

They were charged with the attempted robbery of the RBS in Dronfield on February 1 and Lloyds Bank in Alfreton on January 27.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Hakeem Stewart, 18, of Palmerston Gardens in Nottingham, Muhallab Elhaghany, 18 of Sherwin Walk, Nottingham and a 17-year-old youth who is also from Nottingham were also charged with a robbery at the Natwest Bank in Netherfield, Nottingham on Jan 18.

“Other charges were for a robbery at RBS in Woodborough Road in Mapperley on January 23; a robbery at Lloyds Bank in Church Street in Mansfield on January 27 and an attempted robbery at Lloyds Bank on Eccleshall Road in Sheffield on Feb 1.”

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday February 4.