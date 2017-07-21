Thirsty thief lands himself in court after pouring himself a pint at pub

A thirsty thief landed himself in court after he leaned over a pub bar and poured himself a pint of lager.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, July 18, how Darren Snowdon, 32, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, had been at the Sun Inn, in Chesterfield, when he stole a pint of lager.

Prosecuting solicitor Gillian Foxcroft said: “He was in the Sun Inn on Sunday, April 2, and helped himself to a pint of lager while the barmaid was away from the bar and payment was not made.

“She had gone outside and he later agreed it was him on the CCTV and he offered to pay for the pint.

“He understands he should not have gone behind the bar and helped himself to a pint and he said he was drunk at the time of the offence.”

Snowdon, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft of a pint of lager.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Snowdon confirmed he had leaned over the bar and pulled himself not quite a full pint and consumed it.

She added that he had offered to pay and hand over the money for the lager and he recognised it was an extremely stupid thing to do.

The probation service stated Snowdon was still subject to post-sentence supervision after his release from custody for a previous offence but his offending manager has no intention of dealing with this latest matter as a breach of his post-sentence supervision.

Magistrates sentenced Snowdon to a six month criminal discharge and warned if he commits another offence in the next six months he will be sentenced for any new crime as well as being re-sentenced for stealing the pint.

Snowdon was also ordered to pay £2.70 in compensation for the stolen pint.