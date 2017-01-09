Search

THEY'RE WATCHING: Speed cameras are based on these 29 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, January 22.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

B6052 High Street, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

B6052 High Street, Eckington

A6 Milford Road, Duffield

A608 Smalley

B6179 Marehay

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

London Road, Derby

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy

A616 Clowne

A6 Dove Holes

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

Heartcote Road, Swadlincote

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield

A57 Snake Pass

A609 Stanley Common

A5111 Raynesway

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley