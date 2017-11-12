These are the predicted must-have toys for Christmas 2017

Industry experts have predicted the top 12 must-have toys for Christmas 2017.

The list, which is decided by a panel of leading toy retailers in the UK including Argos, Boots, Selfridges, Smyths Toys, The Entertainer, TK Maxx and Toys R US.

The list features big name brands like LEGO, Mattel and Hasbro and includes a Star Wars LEGO set, a Paw Patrol play set, an electronic, soft toy tiger and laser guns.

The cult 70s toy, Stretch Armstrong, has also made a comeback to the must-have toy list.

Frederique Tutt, global industry analyst for the NPD Group’s toy division, said: “The £3.5 billion-strong British toy market is holding on to its position as the largest market in Europe and the fourth biggest worldwide.

“This year, British kids aged up to 11 years will receive on average 11 toys for Christmas, worth collectively £121.

“All year, affordable collectibles have topped the best-seller lists, with seven out of the top 10 best-selling toys since the beginning of 2017 retailing for under £10.”