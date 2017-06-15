THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: 10 awesome things to do in Derbyshire

The weekend has nearly landed - and what better way to kick off the fun than by checking out our indispensable guide to the best things to do across Derbyshire.

We’ve scoured the theatres, gig venues and event listings to produce our top ten below. However, if you think your event beats them all then why not leave the details in our comments box below. And don’t forget to send in details of your next big bash and it might feature in next week’s guide.

1. Celebrating Cromford

This Friday to Sunday, June 16 to 18, there will be fun for all the family with live music, art and crafts workshops, photos and art exhibitions, market stalls, real ale trail, salsa, school fair, morris dancers, fell race and food tasting.

For more see the Celebrating Cromford website



2. Staveley and District Churches United Choir concert, Hasland Village Hall Celebrate the choir’s 40th anniversary at this concert on Friday, June 16. Cornet solos will be played by guest Neil Day who will also accompany the choir’s performance of John Rutter’s The Lord is my shepherd. Entry is free but tickets are required. For tickets or further information, call Julie Hunt on 01246 238143.

3. Eroica Britannia, Newhaven

Get your glad rags on for a cycling festival with a vintage twist. Returning to the Peaks this weekend, June 16 to 18, in the new location of Newhaven, expect fun for all the family with cycle races, stalls, live music and much more.

For information and tickets, visit the Eroica Britannia website



4. The Illegal Eagles, Buxton Opera House

Renowned as the world’s official No, 1 Eagles’ tribute, this band is on its 20th anniversary tour of the country and is coming to Buxton this Friday, June 16. Expect all the classic hits such as Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes and Life in the Fast Lane.

For more, see the Buxton Opera House website



5. The Big Bake, Markeaton Park, Derby

This Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, a host of well known celebrity bakers will be cooking up a treat in the kitchen demonstration theatre. There will be a wide selection of food and drink available, as well as family-friendly activities.

Tickets cost £8. For tickets or for more information see the Great Food and Drink Festivals website



6. Bold As Brass, Stanley Common Church

The latest in Erewash Borough Council’s ever-popular Bold as Brass programme of free concerts sees a performance given by Derwent Valley Wind Band. From 2pm this Sunday, June 18, they will be entertaining music lovers with a top quality performance.

Entry is free.

7. Ashbourne Festival

The two-week festival kick starting this Friday, June 16, offers a wide variety of street theatre, art and comedy.

Featuring well known names such as Toyah Willcox and Patricia Routledge the festival has something for everyone.

Visit the Ashbourne Festival website for a full line up of events.

8. Pride and Prejudice, Kedleston Hall

Jane Austen’s classic love story is beig performed in the grounds of this magnificent Derbyshire country house this Friday, June 16.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and £44 for a family (two adults and two children).

See the Chapterhouse Theatre Company website for details and tickets.

9. Edensor Open Gardens and Fete

The gardens of the idyllic village on the Chatsworth estate will be open this Saturday, June 17, from 11am to 4pm for everyone to admire.

There will be at least 15 gardens to visit, as well as a brass band, musicians, traditional barrel organ, Punch and Judy, treasure hunt, games, stalls, homemade cakes and preserves, bric-a-brac, classic cars and motorbikes.

Entry costs £5 and is free for children and proceeds will be shared between Saint Peters Church Edensor, air ambulance and Western Park.

There will be parking around the outside of the village.

10. Speak and Spell, The Flowerpot, Derby

Europe’s leading Depeche Mode tribute act will perform at the Derby venue this Saturday, June 17.

Doors open at 8pm and over 18s only.

Click here for tickets.