Television quiz star The Beast helps reopen Marlpool pub

Have your say

A Marlpool pub celebrated its official reopening with a charity pub quiz hosted by daytime television quiz show star Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

The Mundy Arms pub, on Ilkeston Road, marked its first official opening weekend since undergoing a revamp with a quiz night hosted by the resident brainbox on ITV’s The Chase.

Chaser Mark Labbett and Mundy Arms manager Elly Burrows.

Local quizzers battled it out in a game of general knowledge, with all proceeds going to raise £135 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Winning team ‘Hannah’s Spannas’ came out top of 22 other teams and won a 32-inch television.

Pub manager Elly Burrows said: “We had a fantastic evening – all of our guests commented how much they enjoyed the quiz and we’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar.

“Our local quizzers were really put to the test, and it was brilliant to be joined by The Beast to celebrate the refurbishment.”

Greene King brewery has given the pub a major, six-figure facelift to its bar area and new sports viewing facilities with a high quality sound system and multiple screens.

The beer garden has also been extended with additional seating and new outdoor lighting.

At the event, The Beast announced the relaunch of the weekly pub quiz, kicking off on Thursday, August 24, at 8pm.

Elly said: “We are looking forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

The changes include an extended drinks range too, with more cask ales now available on the bar.

Special offers include two bottles for £5 and Prosecco for £9.99 at weekends, two-for-one burgers on Mondays, curry and a drink for £5 on Wednesdays, and a £1 drink with burgers every weekday.