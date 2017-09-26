Team of volunteers revamp nursery garden

Volunteers have started work to transform the garden at a Heanor nursery into a combined learning and play area.

The project is being led by Stephen Gascoyne, whose son goes to the William Howitt Nursery on Holmes Street, Heanor.

The work will include a new canopy and roofed deck area.

Stephen, who works for Interserve Construction Ltd, was awarded a £2,500 grant for the project from the internal company charity Interserve Employee Foundation.

A team of 18 volunteers from the company were on site this week to muck in with the work which is set to continue over the next few weeks.

Family business Ward Recycling also delivered two free of charge skips to the nursery for use during the transformation.

The skips, which would normally cost £500 to hire, will be used to assist with the clearance of material from the site.

Ward also donated goody bags for the children containing backpacks, water bottles, sweets, colouring books and crayons.

James Balfour, financial director at Ward, said: “We always look to support local projects and hope we can work with them again on any other worthy projects that are undertaken.

“I am sure the children will be thrilled to see the new outdoor learning area, hats off to Interserve for their generosity and efforts to make this happen.”

Nursery teacher, Nicola Gregg, said: “I’m quite excited for it to be finished.”