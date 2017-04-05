Take five... Quirky Derbyshire cafes

We’re lucky in Derbyshire to have a fantastic selection of cafes to take five in.

Here are five of the county’s most unique eateries, where you can enjoy a cuppa and a cake...

Scarthin Books, Cromford

This vegetarian cafe located in a higgledy piggledy old book shop can only be found by someone who knows where it is. It is truly one of a kind and worth the effort of navigating through the maze of book shelves set out in weird and wonderful ways. See www.scarthinbooks.com

Cat Village North, Grassmoor

Enjoy the purrrfect brew with a few friendly felines in this animal-lover’s paradise (pictured above). Entry to the village costs £5 for adults, £3 for children and free for babies and does not include the cost of any food or drink. The entrance price goes towards the welfare of the cats. See www.facebook.com/CatVillageNorth

Garden Tea Room, Bakewell

There aren’t many tearooms that can boast a view like this - gorgeous well maintained gardens overlooking Lathkill Dale. Open in the fair-weather months of April to October, it serves homemade cakes, teas and coffees. See www.facebook.com/garden.tea.room.oh/

H & F Vintage Tearoom, Chesterfield

A bit of chinz in the heart of the bustling Chesterfield town centre, walking into this vintage tearoom is like taking a step back in time. The selection of scrumptious cakes are all made by experienced baker Louise Milroy. See www.vintage-tearooms.co.uk

Northern Tea Merchants, Chesterfield

Tea connoisseurs will revel in the sheer variety of teas on offer in this tearoom, which boasts old world charm in abundance. Northern Tea Merchants was established in the 1950s, but has a family history in the tea trade going back decades beforehand. See www.northern-tea.com