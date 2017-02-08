Search

Swanwick welcomes professional young organist

Talented young organist Martyn Noble returns to Swanwick’s St Andrew’s church on February 11 for the fifth successive year. A professional organist and piano accompanist, Martyn is sub-organist at HM Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. His recital at St Andrew’s starts at midday. Tickets are £5, including light buffet, and are available at the door or in advance by calling 01773 605291.