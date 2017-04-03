Suspected drugs den home closed down

A three-month closure order has been granted for a property in South Normanton after the residents were suspected of drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.

The case was brought before the court following a series of reports and complaints about drug related activity and anti-social behaviour which started in October 2016 at a property on Coronation Drive.

Sergeant Neil Milner, of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the lives of other residents and the local community, and this shows how we can work alongside our partners to ensure that it won’t be tolerated.

“We will continue to actively target anti-social behaviour, crime and drug related activity and I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to the police so that we can investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

Magistrates granted the order under the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act as they believed that the use of the premises has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public and that a closure order was necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder from continuing.

Cabinet member for community safety, Councillor John Ritchie, said: “This was a huge problem which was causing distress to local residents – distress that no-one should have to put up with. We knew we had to act as fast as we could to stamp out the problem so we had no hesitation in using the closure power legislation.

“It’s never nice for anyone to have to put up with anti-social behaviour day and night and local residents of this area have had to put up with more than their fair share. But, they can now sleep easy at night and enjoy their homes, knowing that the problem has been sorted. This should also serve as a warning to others that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we will use whatever powers and action are appropriate and available to us.”

To report concerns about the misuse of drugs, suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour contact Derbyshire police on 101, the non-emergency number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.