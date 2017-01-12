Search

Students walk to remember Somme heroes

Students at Aldercar High School took part in a charity walk in aid of Help 4 Heroes. The aim was to walk the same amount of miles as the soldiers who fought in the Somme in 1916, which saw students and staff complete eight laps of the school field. Relatives of William Gregg, a war hero who won the Victoria Cross, also took part in the walk.