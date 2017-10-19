Struggling drug addict stole a trolley full of goods from Tesco

A shoplifter who has suffered with a drug addiction walked out of a supermarket with £115 of goods to sell them on to buy drugs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 18, how Julie Turner, 38, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor, stole the goods from Tesco, at Clay Cross, during a lapse in her on-going recovery from a drug addiction.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She filled a trolley with food items and left without paying but she was detained and the goods were recovered.”

Turner admitted to police that she had gone to the store to steal items to sell on so she could buy drugs.

She pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on July 31 and she also admitted breaching a conditional discharge which had previously been imposed for a previous theft.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the offence was of a relatively minor nature and he described it as unsophisticated with no real planning.

He added that Turner is someone with drug difficulties but she had already engaged with the drug services but she missed an appointment and she had not received her prescription for medication and she re-lapsed.

However, Mr Strelley added that Turner has since resurrected her treatment and she is no longer using illicit substances and she expressed remorse and regret about the theft.

Magistrates fined Turner £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.