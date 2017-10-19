Street brawler must pay £365 for being drunk-and-disorderly

A man who was spotted by police brawling with his brother in the street has been fined for being drunk-and-disorderly in public.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 19, how Ricky Lee Kemp, 28, of George Street, Langwith, was spotted by two officers fighting with his brother Ross Kemp on Portland Road, at Shirebrook.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The incident dates back to the afternoon, of Saturday, September 30. Two officers were travelling through Shirebrook when they noticed Mr Kemp and his brother Ross rolling on the ground exchanging punches with each other.”

Mrs Allsop added that there were people in the street at the time including a woman on a mobility scooter and children.

Police described Ricky Kemp and his brother as being in drink and they were both arrested.

Ricky Kemp told police his brother had taken a swing at him and they both ended up fighting.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly after the latest incident.

Magistrates fined Ricky Kemp £250 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court heard how the matter against Ross Kemp was withdrawn because he is a serving prisoner.