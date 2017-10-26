Stay safe this Halloween

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) is once again reminding parents of the dangers associated with flammable fancy dress costumes and the additional risks presented by an increased use of candles during Halloween celebrations.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, Steve Ratcliffe, said: “I’m sure many children will have already chosen their spooky costumes, but I’d like to ask parents to exercise caution when buying fancy dress costumes and to check the labelling to ensure they comply with fire safety regulations.

“I’d advise that children wearing costumes are kept well away from any naked flames, whether from a tea light in a pumpkin, or a gas, electric or open fire. I would also recommend using electric tea lights as a safe alternative to traditional tea lights to minimise the risk of fire. If the worse does happen and clothing catches fire, STOP, DROP and ROLL should be adopted to smother and put out the flames.”

In 2014 TV presenter Claudia Winkleman experienced every parent’s nightmare when a fun evening of Halloween games turned into a terrifying situation; Claudia’s eight-year-old daughter Matilda brushed past a carved pumpkin, lit by a tea light, and in a matter of seconds her Halloween costume had gone up in flames.

With Halloween events and pumpkin carving becoming more popular each year and additional candles being used to add drama to spooky settings, the Service would like to ask people to follow some simple safety precautions.

Keep children/fancy dress costumes away from naked flames – tea lights in pumpkins, electric, gas and open fires. Long hair and clothing, especially fancy dress costumes are very flammable, use electric tea lights/candles as a safe alternative to traditional tea lights/candles, do not leave tea lights/candles unattended, keep candles and tea lights out of reach of children and animals, children should be supervised at all times near flames, keep tea lights/candles a safe distance from curtains, furniture and decorations at all times.

Long Eaton Fire Station is playing host to a Halloween community event on Tuesday, October 31, from 4pm to 7pm in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

There’s lots going on including Halloween games, fire and police safety advice and a fancy dress competition with prizes to be won. Everyone is welcome.

Keep up to date with everything DFRS is up to over the Halloween period by following them on Twitter @DerbyshireFRS or Facebook.