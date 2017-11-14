Stalker gets a five-year restraining order after hounding his ex

A stalker has been given a five-year restraining order after he plagued his ex-partner by loitering near her home and her college and by following her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 8, how Billy-Joe Raynor, 19, of Meadowhill Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, admitted stalking his ex between May and July and again in November after they had separated.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Raynor was originally given advice by the police after he had been following his ex in his car but he subsequently hacked her Facebook account and despite being given a caution the harassment continued.

Mrs Allsop added Raynor sent an unwanted birthday card and after spotting his car near her home she also received an unwanted gift.

She also received a Snapchat request from a false name, according to Mrs Allsop, before Raynor’s car was spotted at Chesterfield College where he was also later seen walking by her.

Witnesses stated they had repeatedly spotted the defendant in his car and in the street in his ex’s neighbourhood in Calow, Chesterfield, after the couple had separated.

The complainant also said Raynor overtook her in a car when she was going to a horse show and on another occasion Raynor drove his car in front of his ex’s mother’s car when she was a passenger.

Raynor’s ex complained to the police again after Raynor was spotted in her neighbourhood at the beginning of July.

The defendant told police he had visited Chesterfield College to see his old tutor and he admitted trying to add his ex to Snapchat and Instagram because he had been struggling to move on after their break-up.

He added that he had suffered with suicidal thoughts and he had gone to her neighbourhood because of the memories he had and he admitted hanging around where she kept her horses.

Despite the police interview, the complainant said Raynor subsequently followed her on the M1 motorway after she had finished work and he was also seen on another occasion when she went to visit her mum at work.

Raynor told police he thought he and his ex would get back together and the break-up had caused him depression and anxiety and he was getting treatment from his doctor.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said: “He is an immature young man who is learning about the consequences of his actions and his mother has been shocked about what’s happened in the last few days and she will be doing everything she can to ensure this never happens again.

“Emotions change when a relationship ends and he’s not adjusted to that but I ask you to put it down to immaturity and foolishness rather than malice.”

Raynor was sentenced during a further hearing on Monday, November 13, to an 18 month community order with a 16 week curfew and a five-year restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £750 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs.