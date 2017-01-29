SPEED CAMERAS: Locations for this week in Derbyshire

Here are the speed camera locations for January 30 to February 12 in Derbyshire:
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
B6052 High Sreett, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
B6179 Derby Road, Marehay
B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
London Road, Derby
B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
B6179 Derby Road, Swanwick
Warwick Avenue, Derby
Longmoor Lane, Breaston
A609 Stanley Common
A6 Duffield
A6 Dove Holes
A515 Parsley Hay
Street Lane and Station Road, Denby
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
Grampian Way, Derby
Infinity Park Way, Shelton Lock
Storrs Road, Derby
A57 Snake Pass
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
Somercotes Hill, Somercotes
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock