Special trust set up to ‘honour’ memory of tragic teen boxer Ed Bilbey

A special trust has been set-up in the memory of tragic Derbyshire boxer Ed Bilbey.

The 17-year-old, from Ripley, collapsed in the ring after an amateur boxing match at The Post Mill Centre in South Normanton on Friday, March 24.

A post-mortem examination has taken place but a cause of death will not be determined until next month.

Now the governing body for the sport, Boxing England, has launched a trust in his honour.

A crowdfunding page states: “In memory of Eddie and with the permission of Eddie’s family, England Boxing have set up the Eddie Bilbey Foundation crowdfunding page, the money raised from this page will go towards the Eddie Bilbey Memorial Trust fund which his family will set up to honour Eddie’s memory for years to come.”

The talented teenager was part of Somercotes Elite Boxing Academy, based at Shinfield’s Gym.

Paying tribute to Ed last month, trainer Mike Shinfield, of Shinfield’s Gym, said: “He was a tremendous lad.

“He was not a drinker and he was a non-smoker.

“He was 100 per cent fit and everyone looked up to him at the gym.”

He added: “He had a very, very bright future ahead of him.

“It was almost certain he would become a professional.”

England Boxing, confirmed it had sanctioned the event and that an investigation had been launched.

A statement after the fight read: “We are extremely saddened by this and would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved in this terrible and shocking incident.

“The Board of England Boxing has set-up an investigation to establish the facts of what happened and will provide an update when we know more.

“We are also asking all of the England Boxing coaches, officials and volunteers that were present on the night to co-operate with the police investigation and assist the authorities in any way they can.”

Following the death of the Nottingham Forest football supporter, a number of fundraising pages were set-up including one which has raised more than £3,700.

Boxing England is providing support to people who may have been affected by Ed’s death. Call 07515 597077 or email enquiries@englandboxing.org.