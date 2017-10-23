South Normanton drink driver told cops “get on with it”

A South Normanton man told police to “get on with it” after he was stopped on suspicion of drink driving, a court heard.

Elliot Moakes’ blue Ford Fiesta was seen swerving across the road by police, on October 7.

Prosecutor Ann Barrett said: “He was unsteady on his feet and told officers - “I know I am well over - let’s get on with it.””

A test revealed he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Moakes, 29, of George Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had no previous convictions for drink driving, but received a prison term for a “serious assault” in November 2015, and was released in March, this year.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said he had been drinking at a friend’s house when he “felt an urgent need to leave.”

She said he was now working as a foreman for a crane company, since his release from prison, and he had now bought a bicycle to get to work.

“The majority of his offending has been linked to alcohol use,” she said. “He has not been using alcohol since this offence occurred.”

She said he was “receiving a lot of support from the probation service for his personal problems.”

Moakes was fined £320, and must pay £85 court costs and a £30 government-imposed surcharge.

He was banned for 20 months. But he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 152 days, if completed before November 2018.