SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Ripley and Heanor News?

There’s so much in your packed Ripley and Heanor News this week, here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

There are hopes a big name coffee chain will bring investment and jobs to the area.

A railway company has published a revised timetable ahead of this weekend’s planned industrial action.

Angry residents have complained about a path closure blocking the way to a supermarket.

Meet the fundraising mum-of-two who is pounding the pavements in the run up to the London Marathon.

Villagers have vowed to fight plans to build yet more houses in an idyllic country village.

A group of magicians and illusionists promise a spellbinding show on the front of our entertainment section Go, which as ever offers a full round-up of what’s on and where.

And biker has continued his promising start to the World Supersport season with another top ten finish in the sports section.

It’s on the shelves now, so what are you waiting for? Go and grab a copy.