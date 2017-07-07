Slimming World’s national charity campaign bags £3.3m

Staff at Slimming World’s Alfreton head office lost 187 bags of wardrobe weight as part of a campaign raising £3.3million for charity.

Managers, directors and employees collected the huge haul of clothes, shoes and accessories for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Cancer Research UK shops.

The head office led the way as the company’s nationwide network of 16,000 groups joined together for the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw campaign.

Company spokesman Johanna Mather said: “Our fabulous head office employees have been overwhelmingly generous with their donations this year, and the local Cancer Research UK shops were delighted to receive so much valuable stock.”

With each bag filled worth around £25 to the charity when resold, Slimming World staff raised an estimated £4,675 through shops in Sutton in Ashfield, Bulwell, Arnold, Sherwood and Derby.

Altogether, this year’s collection raised more than £3.3million in support of Cancer Research UK’s work.

Johanna said: “I’m really proud that our partnership with Cancer Research UK plays a vital part in spreading a vital message.”

The campaign aims to highlight how maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Johanna said:“Raising awareness of this fact is a key aim of the partnership overall and we hope every t-shirt, dress and pair of jeans collected by our members and head office staff will help to make a difference.

“Having such a dedicated and engaged team—who help with the development of this enormous national campaign, as well as donating clothes themselves—makes it all much easier to achieve.”

It is the fifth year that the two organisations have teamed up for the initiative.

Cancer Research partnerships manager Zoe Dean added: “We’re grateful to all of the Slimming World members and head office staff who generously donated to the clothes throw. Every bag will help support our life-saving research.”