Schools project to inspire budding marine biologist

Primary school pupils in Derbyshire are participating in a whale-sized project involving thousands of children from across the country.

Marine conservation charity ORCA has launched its first whale awareness month.

The scheme aims to inspire pupils about the wonders of whales and dolphins, pointing out that a third of all whale and dolphin species can be found in European waters and many around the coast of Britain.

The charity’s expert conservationists have produced free resources for teachers to help them inspire the next generation of marine biologists. Teachers are encouraged to deliver the materials throughout October.

Schools in Derbyshire have already signed up to take part and ORCA are hoping many more will sign up to use their educational and exciting lessons packs.

The project provides three hour-long sessions about the rich wildlife that lives in UK and European waters.

The teacher’s pack includes interactive presentations, activities and games to inspire students about the creatures that live in the oceans around us and ways that we can protect them. The packs will be available free to all teachers that sign up and all activities have been specifically designed to link in with the national curriculum.

Anna Bunney, ORCA education coordinator, said: “We felt a special month was the ideal way to highlight these amazing animals to youngsters. Inspiring students about the fascinating marine wildlife around them is crucial. Not many people realise a huge range of different species of whale, dolphin and porpoise live in and visit waters around the UK. With these new education packs, we are reaching a whole new group of children and inspiring students all around the country about how they can help protect whales and dolphins for the future. Hopefully these materials will inspire a whole new generation of marine biologists!”

To find out more about Whale Education Month, visit ww.orcaweb.org.uk/get-involved/whale-education- month and keep up to date using the hashtag #WhaleEducationMonth.